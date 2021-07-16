Possible Tag Team Match For The Rock and Roman Reigns Discussed In WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a tag match involving the Rock and Roman Reigns has been discussed for next year’s Wrestlemania in Dallas. It was noted that the current storyline involving Jimmy Uso is said to be a major part of plans for the show.

The idea is for Rock and Reigns to fight at the show in some form. And if there have to be changes made to protect the Rock due to his movie commitments, the idea was to do Reigns and an Uso vs. The Rock and an Uso. This would protect Rock from doing a lot and push forward the idea of who really is the “tribal chief” between Rock and Reigns.

While the tag match has been discussed, WWE still wants to do the singles match. Of course having The Rock involved at all is preferred over not having him involved.