wrestling / News
List of Possible Topics For Dark Side of the Ring Season 5
January 19, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, VICE TV’s docuseries Dark Side of the Ring has been renewed for a fifth season. The show is expected to return this March.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, season five will look at the following topics:
* Brutus Beefcake
* Harley Race
* Buff Bagwell
* Kurt Angle
* ‘Gentleman’ Chris Adams
* Black Saturday – when Vince McMahon purchased Georgia Championship Wresting to gain access to a TBS timeslot in 1984