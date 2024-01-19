List of Possible Topics For Dark Side of the Ring Season 5

As previously reported, VICE TV’s docuseries Dark Side of the Ring has been renewed for a fifth season. The show is expected to return this March.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, season five will look at the following topics:

* Brutus Beefcake

* Harley Race

* Buff Bagwell

* Kurt Angle

* ‘Gentleman’ Chris Adams

* Black Saturday – when Vince McMahon purchased Georgia Championship Wresting to gain access to a TBS timeslot in 1984