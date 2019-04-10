Possible WWE Call-Up Teased at NXT Taping (Spoiler)

– A spoiler from Wednesday’s NXT taping revealed a potential call-up to the main roster. As the full spoilers from the taping note, Kairi Sane lost a match to Shayna Baszler by disqualification. The stipulation was that Baszler’s NXT Women’s Championship was on the line, but that Sane would not get another title shot if she lost.

The match was followed by a post-match sequence in which Sane bowed to the crowd at the top of the ramp while receiving a standing ovation, suggesting that it was Sane’s farewell from NXT.

The match seems likely to air on next week’s episode, though that is not confirmed. Next week is the Superstar Shakeup on Raw and Smackdown, and many have speculated (again, without confirmation) that Paige’s promised tag team arrival on next week’s Smackdown could be Sane and Io Shirai.