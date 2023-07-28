Post-Match Angle From Blood & Guts Was Meant From TV, Note on The Elite’s AEW Status

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current belief in AEW is that the Elite are going to re-sign with the company. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have deals expiring at the end of the year and it’s believed Hangman Page was also in contract negotiations.

The angle that happened after Blood & Guts, but did not air on television, was reportedly meant to be on TV. This included the Blackpool Combat Club shaking hands with the Golden Elite, as well as a promo from Omega. In that promo, Omega mentioned that he would be sticking together with the rest of the Elite, which led to rumors about the group’s status. However, no one involved with the segment has said that’s what Omega meant when he said that.

WWE reportedly thought, at one point, they had a “good shot” at getting Omega in 2024, and at the time he was the talent they wanted most (including Jay White and others that were free agents). Since then, that talk has died down and they believe he will stay in AEW.