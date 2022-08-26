wrestling / News
Post-Match Footage of CM Punk Set to Air on AEW Rampage
AEW will be airing post-match footage of CM Punk from this week’s AEW World Title match on this week’s Rampage. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that backstage footage of Punk following his loss to Jon Moxley will air, writing:
Tomorrow on Friday Night #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT, we’ll have exclusive backstage footage of @CMPunk shot following his Undisputed @AEW World Championship Match vs @JonMoxley yesterday on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!
Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage tomorrow on @TNTdrama
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 26, 2022
