Post-Raw Footage Released of Aftermath of Randy Orton’s Attack on Edge

– Like the song says, Rand Orton hears voices in his head, and they must’ve talked to him and told him to target Edge last night on Raw. During last night’s edition of the WWE program, Randy Orton attacked the recently returned WWE Superstar Edge in the ring. WWE released a new video with footage of the aftermath of the assault by Orton, where Edge was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance. You can check out that video below.

Additionally, WWE released the following medical update for the former world champion following Raw. According to the update, he was taken to a local medical facility after the attack by Orton:

Edge rushed to local medical facility following Randy Orton’s attack on Raw Edge has been taken to a local medical facility following an attack by Randy Orton at the conclusion of Raw, WWE.com has learned. The WWE Hall of Famer, who returned to Raw following an in-ring comeback at the 2020 Royal Rumble event, was celebrating his improbable return from retirement when Orton attacked, targeting Edge with several steel chair strikes. Please check back with WWE.com for updates as they become available.

As noted, the WWE Hall of Famer made his highly rumored in-ring return last Sunday at the Royal Rumble in Houston, Texas. This was Edge’s first match in WWE since April 2011, almost nine years ago.