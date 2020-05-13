wrestling / News

Post-Show, Highlights From This Week’s Impact Wrestling Online

May 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
IMPACT After Shock

Impact has released the post-show and highlights for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the videos below, which include the After Shock post-show as well as highlights from Kylie Rae vs. Tasha Steelz, Havok vs. Kimber Lee, and The North’s latest title defense:

