Post-WrestleMania 37 Videos: Bellas Attack Bayley, Triple H Presents Bad Bunny With Gift, Ripley, Apollo, Sheamus Speak

– Nikki and Brie Bella, the Bella Twins, attacked Bayley at night two of WrestleMania 37 after Bayley made a comment about John Cena.

– Rhea Ripley discussed her RAW Women’s Title victory at night two of WrestleMania 37.

– Triple H presents Bad Bunny with a special gift, as the Grammy Award winner announces his 2022 Tour.

– Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax retained the Women’s Tag Team Titles by defeating Natalya and Tamina at night two of WrestleMania 37. Afterwards, Baszler said that they will continue to live their dream of being professional wrestlers despite constantly being hated on, while Jax said that they will continue to prove that they are the best tag team in the history of the women’s tag team division.

– Apollo Crews defeated Big E to win the WWE Intercontinental Title at night two of WrestleMania 37. Afterwards, he said his ancestors can now rejoice.

– After defeating Riddle to win the WWE United States Title on night two of WrestleMania 37, Sheamus called Riddle a disgrace to the belt.