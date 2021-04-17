Post-WrestleMania SmackDown Falls Below Two Million Viewers, Ratings Drop

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s post-WrestleMania episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Last night’s show fell below two million viewers for the overnight audience, finishing with 1.997 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.001 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.992 million viewers for Hour 2.

The overnight audience was down from the final viewership for last week’s FOX Network broadcast. Last week’s WrestleMania edition of SmackDown finished with a final five-week high for the show’s audience, drawing 2.25 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo ratings, SmackDown averaged a 0.5. That’s down from the final rating of 0.61 for last week. Still, SmackDown was able to land in second place for Friday night primetime network shows.

ABC’s Shark Tank and CBS’ Blue Bloods topped the ratings for Friday with a 0.6 rating. Blue Bloods topped the viewership for the evening with 6.659 million viewers.