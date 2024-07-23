Poster For Dave Bautista’s The Killer’s Game Film Released

The upcoming movie The Killer’s Game is set to premiere later this year, starring Dave Bautista as Joe Flood and Ben Kingsley.

Drew McIntyre takes on the role of Rory Mackenzie in this action film. Terry Crews also joins the cast, with the screenplay penned by Jay Bonansinga, James Coyne, and Simon Kinberg.

Directed by J.J. Perry, the movie is based on Bonansinga’s novel and follows the story of Joe Flood, a veteran assassin facing a life-threatening illness. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 13th. Check out the poster below: