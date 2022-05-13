wrestling / News

Poster For WWE Clash at the Castle Features Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and More

May 13, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Drew McIntyre Sword Image Credit: WWE

WWE has released a new poster for their upcoming Clash at the Castle event which features Drew McIntyre (and his sword, Angela) prominently featured. Other WWE stars appearing on the poster include Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Edge, Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch. The event happens at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.

