wrestling / News
Poster For WWE Clash at the Castle Features Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and More
May 13, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has released a new poster for their upcoming Clash at the Castle event which features Drew McIntyre (and his sword, Angela) prominently featured. Other WWE stars appearing on the poster include Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Edge, Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch. The event happens at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.
WWE Clash at the Castle exclusive hotel and fan experience packages are available THIS TUESDAY at 12 PM BST/7 AM ET! #WWECastle @visitwales @principalitysta
Get the full details and make sure you don't miss out ▶️ https://t.co/yxFx9DPBoG pic.twitter.com/9oZ9SPG4TE
— WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2022
