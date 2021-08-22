wrestling / News

Poster & Promo Released For Next Month’s WWE Extreme Rules

August 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Extreme Rules

WWE goes extreme in September with Extreme Rules, and a new poster and preview have been released for the show. WWE posted the following trailer and poster for the PPV, which takes place on September 26th in Columbus, Ohio:

