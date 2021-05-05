wrestling / News
Impact News: Potential #1 Contenders On a Possible Shot at Kenny Omega, Top 5 Taylor Wilde Moments, Classic Matches
May 5, 2021 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has released a new video looking at the potential #1 contenders discussing a title shot at Kenny Omega should they win at Under Siege. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“The athletes vying for a shot at the IMPACT World Championship open up about the MASSIVE six-person #1 contenders match at Under Siege May 15th on IMPACT Plus!”
– The company also released the following videos, featuring the top 5 Taylor Wilde moments and a couple of classic matches from TNA’s past:
