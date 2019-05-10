wrestling / News
Potential Event Name For WWE’s Return To Saudi Arabia
May 10, 2019 | Posted by
– While this isn’t confirmation, WWE may have a name in mind for their June 7 return to Saudi Arabia. According to Twitter user @WrestleVotes, who has broken news in the past including 2019 WWE Hall of Fame inductees, one name being discussed is WWE Sands of Time.
Not yet official but the name that’s being discussed for the upcoming Saudi Arabia show on 6/7:
WWE Sands of Time.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 10, 2019
An official name should be announced in the coming weeks as the event is less than a month away.
