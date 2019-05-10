wrestling / News

Potential Event Name For WWE’s Return To Saudi Arabia

May 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– While this isn’t confirmation, WWE may have a name in mind for their June 7 return to Saudi Arabia. According to Twitter user @WrestleVotes, who has broken news in the past including 2019 WWE Hall of Fame inductees, one name being discussed is WWE Sands of Time.

An official name should be announced in the coming weeks as the event is less than a month away.

