Potential Plan For Match On Tonight’s Raw

April 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
We don’t have an announcement of anything for tonight’s Raw, but a new report has details on a match planned for the show. Fightful Select reports that there were several creative changes for tonight’s show over the weekend and that as of this afternoon there was a “big” triple threat match that may determine Lashley’s next program.

Raw airs tonight as normal on USA from the new ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

