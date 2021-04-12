wrestling / News
Potential Plan For Match On Tonight’s Raw
April 12, 2021 | Posted by
We don’t have an announcement of anything for tonight’s Raw, but a new report has details on a match planned for the show. Fightful Select reports that there were several creative changes for tonight’s show over the weekend and that as of this afternoon there was a “big” triple threat match that may determine Lashley’s next program.
Raw airs tonight as normal on USA from the new ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.
