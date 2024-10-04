Potential Spoiler On AEW Plans For Kris Statlander

A new report has a potential spoiler on AEW’s plans for Kris Statlander. As noted in the spoilers from Thursday’s AEW Collision taping, Statlander appears to be set for a feud with Mercedes Mone. Fightful Select has some details on the plans for Statlander, who has been out of action for the past month with a minor injury but was recently cleared to return.

According to the report, sources in AEW said that Statlander’s on-screen alliance with Stokely Hathaway is done as of this week. Hathaway was seen on AEW Dynamite watching Private Party’s match.

Statlander was working as a heel since aligning with Hathaway back in May at Double or Nothing.