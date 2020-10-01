Potential Spoiler on Creative Plans For Undisputed Era

WWE is set to make a few changes to the Undisputed Era as teased on tonight’s NXT, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Adam Cole’s win over Austin Theory on tonight’s show is the beginning of his being shifted into a babyface role on the brand. The site says that Kyle O’Reilly is also set to shift into a full babyface disposition.

Of note, the current plan is not to have Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish turn with them. Strong and Fish are set to face Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch soon to determine the top contenders for Breezango’s NXT Tag Team Championships. It is not clear whether this means they group will be splitting up or staying together despite being on different sides of the babyface/heel divide.