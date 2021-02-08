Potential Spoiler For Tonight’s Raw

A new report has a possible spoiler for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that as of the weekend, WWE had plans for Keith Lee to be part of tonight’s show. It’s important to note that the report specifically stated that they could not confirm Lee is officially set for the show, but as of the weekend people in the company were hopeful that he would be back and have “a match in the middle of the card.”

Lee has been off TV since January 11th, missing the Royal Rumble and three weeks’ worth of Raw.