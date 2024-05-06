Potential Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Raw

CM Punk may be appearing on tonight’s WWE Raw after he teased on his Instagram Stories over the weekend that he was thinking about staying in Connecticut once he was “locked in WWE HQ” and missed his flight.

Tonight’s Raw is being held in Hartford, CT. Pwinsider reported Punk is expected to be at Raw tonight. However, it’s unclear whether he will be appearing on television or just visiting.

Pwinsider also hasn’t confirm Punk being backstage at the show either. A few weeks ago, Punk made an appearance at SmackDown just for the live crowd.