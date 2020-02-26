wrestling / News
Potential Spoiler For WWE Super ShowDown
A possible spoiler has come online for WWE Super ShowDown thanks to videos from Saudi Arabia. As you can see below, the Undertaker arrived in Riyadh along with the WWE crew despite not being advertised for Thursday’s show.
It’s not yet known what Undertaker will do on the show, or even if he will be appearing on camera. He is reportedly set to face AJ Styles, who is competing in the gauntlet match, at WrestleMania 36.
جاء جاااء الأكشن 🤩✌🏻
نجوم #سوبرشوداون وصلوا #الرياض 😍🔥🙏🏻
احجزوا تذاكركم ترا العرض بككككرة:https://t.co/ydRn1LxSjV pic.twitter.com/Yjb9WjIJqX
— عيشها (@Enjoy_Saudi) February 25, 2020
Toma spoiler, Undertaker viaja a Arabia Saudí para el Super Showdown. Se viene careo con AJ Styles tras el gauntlet match, o lo mismo hasta participa…
— David de las luchas (@DeLasLuchas) February 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on WWE Payouts for Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley, Balor Reportedly Paid as a ‘Main Roster Guy’ in NXT
- Backstage Rumor on Superstar Going to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown, Potential Start to WM 36 Angle (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jim Ross on How Jim Herd Wanted Ric Flair to Lose the World Title to Lex Luger in 1990, Explains Why Luger Didn’t Even Want to be Champion
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Amy Weber Quitting Over Wrestlers Ribbing Her Over Strip Club Flyer, Says She Quit To Her On-Screen Boss JBL