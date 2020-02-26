Potential Spoiler For WWE Super ShowDown

A possible spoiler has come online for WWE Super ShowDown thanks to videos from Saudi Arabia. As you can see below, the Undertaker arrived in Riyadh along with the WWE crew despite not being advertised for Thursday’s show.

It’s not yet known what Undertaker will do on the show, or even if he will be appearing on camera. He is reportedly set to face AJ Styles, who is competing in the gauntlet match, at WrestleMania 36.