Potential Spoiler For Hangman Page Entrance at AEW Full Gear
November 12, 2021 | Posted by
Hangman Page may be getting a special entrance at AEW Full Gear, if a photo captured by a fan in Minneapolis is any indication. A fan on Reddit posted a picture of Page riding a horse in downtown Minneapolis this week, not far from the Target Center which is the venue for Full Gear.
You can see the photo by clicking on the embed below. Page previously used a horse (that has since passed away) for his entrance AEW All Out 2019, which was his match with Chris Jericho for the inaugural AEW World Championship.
