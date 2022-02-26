Spoiler On Name Backstage at Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has a spoiler on someone backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that Johnny Knoxville is at tonight’s show and was going over a planned segment with Sami Zayn for the episode, which is being advertised as Zayn’s Intercontinental Championship celebration.

Zayn and Knoxville have been feuding on WWE TV since the leadup to the Royal Rumble, which Knoxville was a part of. The Jackass star is not advertised for tonight show, but it appears as if his feud with Zayn will be continuing.

The report also notes that Pat McAfee will be back after having the past couple of shows off.