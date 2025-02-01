wrestling / News
Another Potential Spoiler For Name In Town For Royal Rumble
January 31, 2025 | Posted by
Another possible spoiler is out for a possible name who is in town for Royal Rumble weekend. Fightful Select reports that Roxanne Perez is in Indianapolis for this weekend, where the Rumble takes place.
For clarity, the site is specific that there’s no word on whether she is in the match itself, only that she is in town. The Rumble takes place on Saturday and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.
