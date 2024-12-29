Potential Spoiler Notes On Talent Backstage At AEW Worlds End

A new report has some potentially spoiler-y notes for tonight’s AEW Worlds End including talent backstage at the show. Fightful Select reports that Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana are at the show and planned for it, but are not scheduled for a match.

The report also notes that Bryan Danielson, The Gunns, Nick Wayne, and Julia Hart are at the show, though there’s no word if they will be on the event. In addition, there were weapons being modified for tonight’s show including what appeared to be a barbed wire board.