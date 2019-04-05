– Plans can always change, but here are potential spoilers regarding two WrestleMania 35 matches.

Cagesideseats posted in their rumor section, “It’s looking likely that Lacey Evans will enter the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal, and don’t be surprised if she wins it.” Evans has not been announced for the Women’s Battle Royal, but did tease an appearance earlier this week on social media.

A report from Slice Wrestling says Finn Balor is expected to win the Intercontinental Title on Sunday. Balor is already confirmed as appearing as The Demon. He has never lost a WWE match under his alter ego.