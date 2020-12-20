Potential Spoiler on Return at WWE TLC

A new report has a potential spoiler for a return at tonight’s WWE TLC. Dave Meltzer reports at F4WOnline that Charlotte Flair is in St. Petersburg, FL and is currently set to be Asuka’s partner for tonight’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Asuka was scheduled to team with Lana in order to challenge for the titles, but Lana was removed from the match after a storyline injury at Jax and Baszler’s hands. Flair has been out since being taken out by Nia Jax in June in an angle so she could get surgery and do some acting work.

TLC takes place tonight and airs live on WWE Network.