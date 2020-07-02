Potential Spoiler on Talent Reportedly Backstage at AEW Tapings

A new report has details on a star who was reportedly backstage at the AEW tapings. Fightful Select reports that Brian Pillman Jr. was backstage at the tapings in his wrestling gear.

According to the site, several wrestlers backstage said that Pillman looked to be in good shape. While Pillman is signed to a multi-year contract with MLW, MLW stars have been allowed to work with AEW previously and the company is not currently running shows.