Potential Spoiler on Smackdown’s Mystery Woman
Twitter sleuths look to have uncovered the identity of the mysterious woman who is being teased in vignettes on Smackdown. As previously noted, Smackdown has aired vignettes over the last couple of weeks showcasing a woman about to show up on the brand without revealing her identity. There’s been a lot of speculation on who the woman is, woth names such as Chelsea Green, Sonya Deville, Charlotte Flair and more being mentioned.
Well, if WWE thought that they could keep it secret, they’ve never seen how fans react to trailers before. People online began analyzing the clips for details and lo and behold, someone found something identifiable. As you can see below, some fans found a faint tattoo on the arm of the woman in the vignette, which looks to correspond to a dove tattoo on Carmella’s arm in the same spot. Carmella has been off TV for the summer, last competing on Smackdown in April.
Same tattoo so it is CARMELLA pic.twitter.com/8uVedmVAWa
— Spooky Kimberly🎃 (@imqueen_kimmy) September 13, 2020
It’s Carmella. Check out the tattoo on her arm. Bottom pic is from her insta. pic.twitter.com/D5SGGnJkSF
— Mitch McLeod (@_mitchellmcleod) September 12, 2020
