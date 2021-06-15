Potential Spoiler on Star Backstage at Tonight’s WWE NXT

A potential spoiler has been reported regarding a star who is backstage at tonight’s WWE NXT. PWInsider reports that Samoa Joe is backstage at tonight’s taping. It was reported earlier this week that Joe is returning to the company and will be exclusive to the NXT brand.

There has been some speculation since the report of Joe returning that he might be the “change” that William Regal has said NXT needs but it’s important to note that this has not been confirmed, nor has his appearing tonight been confirmed. At this point, all that’s known is that Joe is backstage at the taping.

NXT airs tonight live on USA Network and, as always, 411 will have live coverage.