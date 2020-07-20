Potential Spoiler On Talent at Raw Taping

A new potential spoiler has come online regarding a member of the roster who as at the Raw taping today. PWInsider reports that Mustafa Ali was at the taping.

Ali, who hasn’t competed since February, was “quietly moved” to the Raw roster back in June. His last TV appearance was a loss alongside Shorty G to The Revival on the December 13th, 2019 episode of Smackdown. There was speculation that he was the Hacker who was teased on Smackdown in April and May but appears to have been dropped.