Potential Spoiler On Another Inductee For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021

As previously reported, WWE has already announced Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021, which will join the 2020 class due to the ceremony being canceled last year. Fightful Select has the details on another inductee who is set to join Holly and Bischoff in the 2021 class.

According to Fightful, Rob Van Dam is currently slated to be a part of the class. RVD last appeared on WWE television on a 2019 episode of RAW, which was built around the RAW Reunion theme.

RVD joined WWE back in 2001 during the invasion storyline, staying with the company for six years until returning to the independent scene in 2007. He joined TNA in 2010 before returning to WWE in 2013, and most recently, he had another noteworthy run with Impact Wrestling.

Fightful also notes that RVD’s upcoming WWE Icons documentary special will feature the news of him being inducted into the Hall of Fame.