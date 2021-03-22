Potential Spoiler On WWE’s Plans For Rhea Ripley On RAW Brand

As previously reported, Rhea Ripley is set to make her WWE RAW debut on tonight’s edition of the show. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has more details on WWE’s plans for the former NXT Women’s Champion.

According to Johnson, WWE is planning to make Ripley a heel on the brand, which would obviously be a change from her recent babyface role in NXT.

The report doesn’t include any additional details on Ripley’s potential direction for WrestleMania 37, though a match with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka figures to be a possible option.

Ripley hyped her RAW debut on Twitter, simply stating “tonight” with an emoji included:

Here’s the full release from WWE last week on Ripley’s debut on RAW, potentially hinting at her making a big splash right away on tonight’s show: