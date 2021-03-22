wrestling / News
Potential Spoiler On WWE’s Plans For Rhea Ripley On RAW Brand
As previously reported, Rhea Ripley is set to make her WWE RAW debut on tonight’s edition of the show. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has more details on WWE’s plans for the former NXT Women’s Champion.
According to Johnson, WWE is planning to make Ripley a heel on the brand, which would obviously be a change from her recent babyface role in NXT.
The report doesn’t include any additional details on Ripley’s potential direction for WrestleMania 37, though a match with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka figures to be a possible option.
Ripley hyped her RAW debut on Twitter, simply stating “tonight” with an emoji included:
𝕿𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙. 👹#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/aYhYQ6kykz
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 22, 2021
Here’s the full release from WWE last week on Ripley’s debut on RAW, potentially hinting at her making a big splash right away on tonight’s show:
This is her brutality, and it has a new home on Monday Night Raw.
Over the last several weeks, the WWE Universe and the Raw Women’s Division have been warned, and this Monday, “The Nightmare” Rhea Ripley will finally arrive on Raw.
Will Ripley be looking to put the red brand on notice right off the bat?
Find out this Monday on Raw live at 8/7 C on USA Network!