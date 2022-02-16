wrestling / News
Potential Spoilers On Talent Backstage at AEW Dynamite
February 16, 2022 | Posted by
A new report has some possible spoilers on some names that are backstage at tonight’s AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Eddie Kingston, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish are all backstage at the taping. Kingston has been out of action for several weeks recovering from a broken orbital bone, while O’Reilly and Fish are there after they were not backstage last week.
In addition, the report notes that MLW alumni Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku, aka Violence Is Forever, are backstage. Fightful Select has confirmed this as well, noting that they are set to be involved in some degree tonight.
Garrini and Ku exited MLW back in early January in a mutual decision.
