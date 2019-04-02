Potential XFL Competitor AAF Suspending League Operations

– Good news for the XFL, maybe. The Alliance of American Football (AAF) will be suspending their operations just eight-weeks into the season.

The league has had trouble making payroll since the first week. Carolina Hurricanes owners Tom Dundon invested $250 million into the league. According to sources, it became clear that his goals for the league were very different than the original ones set forth by co-founders Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian.

“I am extremely disappointed to learn Tom Dundon has decided to suspend all football operations of the Alliance of American Football,” Polian said in a statement. “When Mr. Dundon took over, it was the belief of my co-founder, Charlie Ebersol, and myself that we would finish the season, pay our creditors, and make the necessary adjustments to move forward in a manner that made economic sense for all.

“The momentum generated by our players, coaches and football staff had us well positioned for future success. Regrettably, we will not have that opportunity.”

Darren Rovell says that Dundon’s plan was to make the AAF a minor league feeder system for the NFL. Ebersol and Polian planned to develop the league for three years before turning it into a feeder system.

The likely demise of the AAF would put one less competitor in the way for the XFL, but also shows how little fans care about football outside of the NFL.