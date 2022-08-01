wrestling / News

WWE News: POV Shot Of Brock Lesnar’s Tractor Lift At SummerSlam, WWE Now Previews Raw

August 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Summerslam Brock Lesnar Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has posted a new alternate video of Brock Lesnar’s tractor-assisted ring lift during the WWE SummerSlam main event. The company posted the following video from the POV of Lesnar’s tractor:

– The latest episode of WWE Now previews tonight’s episode of Raw:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brock Lesnar, RAW, WWE Now, WWE Summerslam, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading