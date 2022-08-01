wrestling / News
WWE News: POV Shot Of Brock Lesnar’s Tractor Lift At SummerSlam, WWE Now Previews Raw
– WWE has posted a new alternate video of Brock Lesnar’s tractor-assisted ring lift during the WWE SummerSlam main event. The company posted the following video from the POV of Lesnar’s tractor:
POV: Aboard @BrockLesnar's tractor pic.twitter.com/eeq8xbnXUO
— WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2022
– The latest episode of WWE Now previews tonight’s episode of Raw:
