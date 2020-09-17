wrestling / News
UWN News: Power Outage Caused Chaos For Primetime Live Debut, Lineup For Next Week, Premiere Replay Available
– A power outage before the premiere of the UWN Primetime Live PPV debut caused some big issues for the company that the production team had to work fast to fix. According to PWInsider, the power outage that occurred in Long Beach several hours before the premiere wiped out all of the company’s presets for graphics, lighting and audio, which was discovered as they were going on the air. The team in the production truck had to work rapidly to get everything that had been worked on for two days back up and running for the show.
– The replay of the debut is now available on FITE TV and includes a corrected broadcast without the issues that FITE originally had. The report notes that FITE was able to isolate the issue with the stream that caused problems on Tuesday, and believes it has been resolved.
– The lineup for next week’s episode is:
* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Priscilla Kelly
* Eli Drake vs. Watts
* The Friendship Farm and Karl Fredericks to appear
More Trending Stories
- Eddie Kingston’s Promo On A Cookie Was Reportedly A Shot At WWE
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Loved Dusty Rhodes As A Booker, How Dusty’s Booking Style Was Different
- Renee Young On If Her WWE Career Was Affected by Jon Moxley’s Jump, Talks Being At AEW All Out
- Miro On His Excitement For Working With Tony Khan, What He Loves About The AEW Product