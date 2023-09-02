Powerhouse Hobbs On Getting Advice From Mark Henry, Possible Match With Him

Powerhouse Hobbs has gotten some advice from Mark Henry in AEW, and he recently weighed in on a possible match with his fellow big man. Hobbs appeared on the Under the Ring podcast and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On getting advice from Henry: “[Mark Henry] is a big man. He knows what I should do and what I shouldn’t do, what can work and what will work. He knows the struggles that some of his face in this business, so he’s definitely relatable. I mean, he can say things to me and know when I’m thinking before I’d even spit it out.”

On a possible match with Henry: “I heard he’s working on a comeback, but it’s a different era. So, I don’t know if Mark wants to get this two-piece.”