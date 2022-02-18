Powerhouse Hobbs On Upcoming AEW Rampage Match With Dante Martin, Goal To Be ‘Top Guy’ In AEW

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Powerhouse Hobbs discussed his role in Team Taz, his goal to be the top guy in AEW, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Powerhouse Hobbs on his role in Team Taz: “Everyone in the group looks to Taz for mentorship. When we’re wrong, he lets us know. When we’re right, he lets us know, too. Team Taz is like a pot of gumbo—we all add these different flavors to the group. We all have one another’s back, and we’re not surprised by Hook’s stardom. I’ve heard people call it Hookamania. But we knew he was going to take off.”

On his opportunity to join the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match with a win against Dante Martin on Rampage: “I’m not taking this opportunity lightly. So every opportunity I get, I’m going to grasp it by the throat and make the best of it. That’s my opportunity, that’s going to be me. So people are going to see Dante Martin in a world of pain on Rampage.”

On his goal to be the top guy in AEW: “To get to your goals, you’ve got to prove it to everyone, especially yourself. I came from the projects, and look where I’m at. That’s why I put it all out there. I want the live audience to feel my emotion, I want everyone at home to feel it. My goal is to be the top guy. There is no one else like Powerhouse Hobbs, and every time you see me, I want everyone to remember who I am.”