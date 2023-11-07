Powerhouse Hobbs Feels That AEW Is On The Same Level With WWE

In a recent appearance on Chillin with ICE, AEW’s Powerhouse Hobbs explained that he feels AEW is on equal footing with WWE in many respects (via Fightful). Hobbs maintained that the two promotions provide unique content on their respective brands and that wrestling fans should watch both. You can find a highlight and watch the complete interview below.

On if he has ambitions to join WWE: “We’re on the same level as them. We’re their competitors. They’re on national TV and we’re on national TV. We go head-to-head. We’re right on them. We’ve beat them in ratings at times. We’re right there on their neck. There are two major companies in this business, and it’s WWE and AEW. We’re right there with them. When people say, ‘Do you ever want to go to WWE?’ I tell people, we’re right there with them. If you’re watching AEW or watching WWE, I think any wrestling fan should watch all wrestling. You’re getting all types of flavors. We’re right there on their neck.”