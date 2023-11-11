wrestling / News
Powerhouse Hobbs on Where He Sees Himself After His Wrestling Career
November 11, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent chat on Chillin’ With Ice, AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs discussed where he sees himself after wrestling. He noted he could see himself working in a role backstage or moving into an acting career. Hobbs said on the subject (via Fightful), “Maybe still being part of wrestling. Maybe a backstage role or maybe acting. I would like to be a super villain in a movie and play different roles. I would like to do that. I would like to maybe have my own cooking show one day. My own grilling show.
