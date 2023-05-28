Powerhouse Hobbs and QTV Withdraw From Blackjack Battle Royal at AEW Double or Nothing

The AEW account for QTV posted a new video in which it was announced that Powerhouse Hobbs withdrew from the Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International title at Double or Nothing. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo also withdrew in solidarity. However there is a catch: when the match lineup was announced, their names weren’t included to begin with. On Rampage, Marshall announced that himself, Hobbs and Solo would be in the match. Later in the show, the match graphic did not feature the trio. Then they released this video.

The official group of talent in the match includes champion Orange Cassidy, The Butcher, The Blade, Bandido, Komander, Lee Moriarty, Big Bill, Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, Chuckie T, Trent, Kip Sabian, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo, Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Jay White, Juice Robinson, Keith Lee, Dustin Rhodes.