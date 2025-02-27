wrestling / News
Powerhouse Hobbs & Bandido Challenge Big Bill & Bryan Keith For AEW Collision
February 27, 2025 | Posted by
Powerhouse Hobbs and Bandido have thrown out a challenge to the Learning Tree for this weekend’s AEW Collision. AEW posted a video following tonight’s Dynamite in which the two issued a challenge to Bryan Keith and Big Bill for this week’s show.
The match is not yet confirmed for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT.
EXCLUSIVE: @TrueWillieHobbs & @bandidowrestler issue a challenge for THIS SATURDAY'S #AEWCollision… pic.twitter.com/5OUU1ANTaY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 27, 2025
