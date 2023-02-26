wrestling / News
Powerhouse Hobbs Reveals The Best Advice Mark Henry Has Given Him
Powerhouse Hobbs has received a lot wisdom from Mark Henry, and the AEW star recently revealed the best career advice Henry’s given him. Hobbs was a guest on Busted Open Radio recently and you can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On the best advice he’s received from Henry: “‘Slow down, [and] know when to change gears. Those are the two biggest things. Actually, the third biggest thing is ‘act my size.’ I’m sitting at 268 pounds. I’m a mon-star, not a monster, but a mon-star. So, he said, ‘be me, act my size.'”
On his first time impressing Henry in AEW: “The first time I remember impressing him was my match against Hangman Page, and I came through the curtain and Mark came over and gave me the biggest hug and almost took the wind out of me.”
