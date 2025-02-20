Powerhouse Hobbs Defeats Big Bill In Street Fight On AEW Dynamite

Powerhouse Hobbs got one over on his rival Big Bill, beating the Learning Tree member in a Street Fight on AEW Dynamite. Hobbs and Bill battled each other on Wednesday’s show in a violent match that featured a number of weapons.

The match ended when Hobbs shoved Bill off a set of ringsteps on the stage and sent him through a pair of barbed wire tables on the floor. Hobbs won the match after Bill was unable to answer the ten-count.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1892391938256511179