wrestling / News
Powerhouse Hobbs Defeats Big Bill In Street Fight On AEW Dynamite
Powerhouse Hobbs got one over on his rival Big Bill, beating the Learning Tree member in a Street Fight on AEW Dynamite. Hobbs and Bill battled each other on Wednesday’s show in a violent match that featured a number of weapons.
The match ended when Hobbs shoved Bill off a set of ringsteps on the stage and sent him through a pair of barbed wire tables on the floor. Hobbs won the match after Bill was unable to answer the ten-count.
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1892391938256511179
A WRENCH TO THE FACE!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & Max@TrueWillieHobbs | @TheCaZXL pic.twitter.com/4Pos9GiEaA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 20, 2025
Hobbs can't be stopped!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & Max@TrueWillieHobbs | @TheCaZXL | @BountyKeith pic.twitter.com/4SoFpg6fbM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 20, 2025
THROUGH THE BARBED WIRE TABLE!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & Max@TrueWillieHobbs | @TheCaZXL pic.twitter.com/CX56LqmEmH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 20, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Comments On Possible Match With Roman Reigns and CM Punk at Wrestlemania
- JDC Says Shawn Michaels Told Him He Has ‘One Or Two’ Matches Left In Him
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Nasty Boys Beating Up Their Opponents In The Ring
- The Undertaker Addresses Bubba Ray Dudley’s Argument With Brayden Ray on WWE LFG