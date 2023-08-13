Powerhouse Hobbs Challenges Miro For AEW All Out

It may be a battle of the behemoths at AEW All Out, as Powerhouse Hobbs challenged Miro on tonight’s AEW Collision. Hobbs said that he needed to redeem himself after recent losses and called out ‘The Redeemer’ for a match. When Miro answered, he was attacked by Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto. Hobbs then hit a spinebuster to end the segment, before Miro could accept the challenge.

This would be Miro’s first AEW PPV match since last year’s All Out.