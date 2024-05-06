wrestling / News
Powerhouse Hobbs Comments On Injury, Says He’ll Bring Hell With Him When He Returns
Powerhouse Hobbs took to social media to comment on his injury status. As reported, Hobbs suffered an injury during the April 24th episode of Dynamite that will require surgery. Hobbs posted to his Twitter account to comment on the news, as you can see below.
Hobbs wrote:
Not sure what to say. Injuries happen and we deal with them. We recalibrate, we rebuild, we reinvent. The real test is the comeback. I’ve been told I’ll come back like nothing ever happened.
So, why do I feel so angry right now? Why do I feel so disappointed? It’s because that’s all bullshit. Nobody comes back the same after any injury. The only choice is to come back better.
As I sit here on this Island of Darkness, I have thousands of questions running through my mind nonstop. The doctors tell me not to worry. Just HEAL and RECOVER. They have no idea that this is nothing compared to the hell I’ve been through. Just rest assured when I come back that I’m bringing Hell with me.
— “The MONSTAR” PowerHouse Hobbs (@TrueWillieHobbs) May 5, 2024
