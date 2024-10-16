Powerhouse Hobbs Confirms He’s Medically Cleared To Return To Ring

Powerhouse Hobbs has confirmed reports that he’s been medically cleared to make a return to the ring. Hobbs has been out of action with a knee injury since April, and it was reported by Fightful late last month that he had been cleared. Hobbs confirmed that report during an appearance on In The Kliq.

“Ruptured my patellar tendon,” the AEW star said (per Fightful). “A pretty gruesome injury. Me being me, I’ve been cleared. Healed up pretty fast. Got that Wolverine serum in me a little bit.”

He continued, “I’m cleared. I’m back. It’s already been put out in the internet world that I’m cleared. Time to pick up where I left off.”

No word as of yet on when Hobbs will return to AEW TV.