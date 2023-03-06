Powerhouse Hobbs Confronts Wardlow At AEW Revolution Media Scrum

Powerhouse Hobbs got an early look at his opponent for this week’s AEW Dynamite, confronting Wardlow at the post-Revolution media scrum. Hobbs is set to face Wardlow for the latter’s newly-won AEW TNT Championship on Wednesday’s show, and during the post-show press event he walked in and interrupted Wardlow’s time to talk with the press.

“I’ve got a question,” Hobbs said. “I understand you’re champ, but my question to you: what are you gonna do Wednesday when I kick your ass? What are you gonna do Wednesday when you have the shortest title reign, and this becomes mine?”

He snagged the TNT Championship belt and looked to the press, saying, “Looks pretty good on me, right?” He put it back and said, “Wednesday night… Book of Hobbs. Three days, Wardlow. 72 hours. Enjoy,” before walking off.

Wardlow then said that his own first time cashing in the Face of the Revolution title shot was not successful before he gained the title, and that it will be the same for Hobbs.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.