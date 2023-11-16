Powerhouse Hobbs Considers AEW on the Same Level as WWE

– During a recent interview with Chillin’ With Ice, AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs discussed AEW and how the company is competing with WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW being a competitor to WWE: “We’re on the same level as them. We’re their competitors. They’re on national TV, and we’re on national TV. We go head-to-head, we’re right on them. We’ve beaten them in ratings at times. We’re right there on their neck. There are two major companies in this business — it’s WWE and AEW.”

On people asking him if he ever wants to go to WWE: “When people say, ‘Do you ever want to go to WWE?’ — I tell people we’re right there with them.”

During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs took part in a Street Fight against the team of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Paul Wight, and Kota Ibushi. The latter defeated The Don Callis Family.