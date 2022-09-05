wrestling / News

Powerhouse Hobbs Defeats Ricky Starks At AEW All Out

September 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All Out Powerhouse Hobbs Image Credit: AEW

Ricky Starks was denied his revenge at AEW All Out, as he fell to Powerhouse Hobbs at the PPV. Hobbs defeated his former friend at the PPV, pinning him after a spinebuster.

You can see clips from the match below. Our live AEW All Out coverage is here.

