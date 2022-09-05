wrestling / News
Powerhouse Hobbs Defeats Ricky Starks At AEW All Out
Ricky Starks was denied his revenge at AEW All Out, as he fell to Powerhouse Hobbs at the PPV. Hobbs defeated his former friend at the PPV, pinning him after a spinebuster.
You can see clips from the match below. Our live AEW All Out coverage is here.
#Absolute Ricky Starks wastes zero time as he makes a beeline straight towards #PowerhouseHobbs! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com pic.twitter.com/7LZYzBsMnl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022
Powerhouse Hobbs with heavy hands into the chest of Ricky Starks! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com pic.twitter.com/zPPDYmzMZk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022
Ricky Starks with a DDT! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com right now! pic.twitter.com/qnMmAqYKPE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022
Brutal spinebuster by Powerhouse Hobbs! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com pic.twitter.com/6e1d3eWqeb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022